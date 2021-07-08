Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Death Stranding: Director's Cut adds cargo catapults and racing

By Shaun Prescott
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new trailer for the Death Stranding Director's Cut aired during PlayStation's State of Play event today, showing that it'll be more than just a few new stealth missions and a PS5 performance boost. The most salient proof of this is racing. The Fragile Circuit racing mode only appears for a couple of seconds in the above trailer, but that's enough to see that you'll be able to pit roadsters against trikes and trucks in what's probably the creepiest racing circuit since Banshee Boardwalk.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Stranding#Fragile Circuit#Australian#Antipodean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Forza Horizon 5 will have ray traced audio and much improved engine sounds

Forza Horizon 4 was a brilliant racer with some pretty piss-poor engine sounds, according to parts of the fanbase who really care about engine sounds. Those protests have been loud enough for Playground Games to hear, because Forza Horizon 5 is getting 320 new car recordings on top of what's already in 2019's instalment. The audio is gonna be ray traced too, run at 90 fps, and when you make a change or apply an upgrade to your engine you'll hear it immediately, in real-time.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Fans have been playing Company of Heroes 3 for years

Company of Heroes 3 is coming next year, Relic announced today, but the studio's latest World War 2 RTS has already been played by some members of the community, who first got their hands on it years ago. One of the benefits of Relic being a Sega studio these days...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Work on Apex Legends cross-progression slowed down by recent hacks

Since Apex Legends season 9 kicked off a few months ago, the free-to-play battle royale has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity. But as with any popular competitive game, more general attention has also attracted more prospective cheaters. The recent influx of nefarious players and DDoS attacks have become so disruptive in Apex that it's affecting development on a pretty big planned feature: cross-progression.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Where to place prepper supplies in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 7 is trucking along, and we've got a new batch of legendary challenges to help us get those precious battle pass stars. The alien invasion theme is continuing, and it looks like the humans of the Fortnite world are starting to make some concrete plans to counteract those mysterious extraterrestrials. This week, your first challenge is to place prepper supplies in Hayseed's farm.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Unique action-strategy game Highfleet is coming to Steam this month

Konstantin Koshutin's stratospherically gorgeous action-strategy HighFleet begins its campaign later this month on Steam. A wonderfully tactile war sim, I've had my eyes on HighFleet's burning skies for some time. You're in command of a massive, airborne imperial war machine, recruiting and refuelling across the country and staving off attacks from nippy rebel forces. Battles play out as pseudo-strategy affairs, directly attacking with your flagship as you deploy smaller craft to fight for you.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

A new Company of Heroes game might be revealed tomorrow

Relic Entertainment, the studio responsible for Company of Heroes, is airing a countdown on its Twitch channel which seems to point to an imminent World War 2 themed announcement. At the time of writing the countdown will complete in 12 hours, which means you can expect something at 10am PST on July 13 (1pm ET, 6pm BST, or 3am on July 14 in Australia).
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The cracked version of Resident Evil Village runs better, testing confirms

Update: A Capcom spokesperson tells PC Gamer that the company is "currently looking into the reported PC performance issues." Original story: An interesting claim appeared over the weekend: that a cracked version of Resident Evil Village not only bypasses Capcom's DRM, but runs better than the Steam version. The tech reporters at Digital Foundry put that claim to the test, comparing Resident Evil Village's normal and cracked versions, and what do you know, it's true: The pirated version doesn't stutter like the retail version, Digital Foundry says.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Battlefield 2042's 'server-filling' AI soldiers won't be optional

Battlefield 2042 won't include a singleplayer campaign, but you'll still be able to play it by yourself, because DICE is including AI bots this time. Aside from making solo play possible, the bots will "backfill" the 128-player servers, and you won't be able to opt out of encountering them, EA said today. The publisher told The Verge something similar last month.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War brings its secret nukes to the rest of multiplayer

A hidden nuke scorestreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War has been extended to the rest of multiplayer as part of today's midseason update. Back in Season 3, Treyarch added a secret nuclear detonation scorestreak to Cold War. Long a staple of Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare games, getting 30 kills without dying would enable you to slam a nuke button to immediately kill everyone in the match.
Posted by
PC Gamer

Steam Deck is Valve's new handheld, starts at $400

Valve will start shipping a new handheld gaming device called Steam Deck in December 2021. According to Valve, the device is an AMD "powerhouse" which can run "the latest AAA games." The chunky black rectangle includes a 7-inch, 1280x800 touchscreen, trackpads like the Steam Controller, and full-sized analog sticks. Maybe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy