Death Stranding: Director's Cut adds cargo catapults and racing

A new trailer for the Death Stranding Director's Cut aired during PlayStation's State of Play event today, showing that it'll be more than just a few new stealth missions and a PS5 performance boost. The most salient proof of this is racing. The Fragile Circuit racing mode only appears for a couple of seconds in the above trailer, but that's enough to see that you'll be able to pit roadsters against trikes and trucks in what's probably the creepiest racing circuit since Banshee Boardwalk.