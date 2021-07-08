Cancel
Amarillo, TX

APD officer enhancing gang intervention techniques for task force

By Drew Powell
abc7amarillo.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The state’s Violent Gang Task Force will have representation from law enforcement in Amarillo, Governor Greg Abbott's office announced Wednesday. Having started in 1996, in Texas the task force works with local, state, and federal corrections and law enforcement agencies. A member of Amarillo’s Police Department who has studied gang membership and activity trends shares why she applied for a position on the task force.

abc7amarillo.com

