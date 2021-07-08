Cancel
Carson City, NV

5.9 earthquake hits south of Carson City, near Smith Valley

By Jason Dinant
KTNV 13 Action News
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary 5.9 magnitude earthquake centered about 32km south/southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada.

For more information visit earthquake.usgs.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

