Golfers compete in 1st round of US Senior Open

During the first round of the US Senior Open taking place at the Omaha Country Club, the fans were just amazed that they got to see the golfers in person — that they’ve seen watching on their couch so many times.

“I missed it eight years ago and I saw I wasn’t going to miss it again, so here we are,” said Tom Kliewer, who attended the US Senior Open on Thursday.

Golf fans like Tom Kliewer came from the Aurora, Nebraska area to check out golfers like Kenny Perry, Fred Funk and David Toms compete for the US Senior Open.

“I kind of grew up, before I even knew how to play the game, and I was watching them play,” said Kliewer.

Others like Mike Anderson, of Clarinda, Iowa, were hoping to learn a thing or two.

“As I get older it makes it fun to watch the seniors get it done and try to pick up a few pointers,” said Anderson.

When you go to a golf tournament, there are (kind of) two strategies: you can walk the course and follow the golfers or stay put at one spot, which is what many chose to do.

“Very impressed with the course. It’s a great place. It kind of wore us out Monday. We walked most of it and that’s why we’re sitting today,” said Kliewer.

"I know some people like to go around and follow certain golfers. And follow them all over the course but if I find a good spot I can just sit down and watch it,” said Anderson.

Stephen Ames was the leader after the morning golfers were done.

He knew coming in that a US Open, whether it be on the senior or regular tour, is difficult to navigate.

“They’re tough, extremely tough. I mean you’ve got to play the golf course a lot more for bounce and roll more than anything else that we normally do when we play a PGA Tour event,” said Ames, after his round Thursday.

