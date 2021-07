If you're a crazy cat person (or just one of those weird, "Aww, you're cute, now leave me alone," people), you have likely contracted a parasite and you didn't even notice it. In fact, an estimated 40 to 60 million people in the US alone and more than two billion people world-wide are believed to be infected. The parasite, Toxoplasma gondii, is usually transmitted through raw meat containing T. gondii cysts, or water containing oocysts from feline feces — cat poo. The disease it causes, toxoplasmosis, can be very dangerous. Let's look at what this dastardly parasite is and how it affects both humans and our feline friends.