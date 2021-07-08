Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas virus cases spike by more than 1,200 in a day

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,000 for the second day in a row Thursday as the state saw another spike in its hospitalizations and deaths.

The Department Health reported 1,210 new virus cases, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 354,305. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 49 to 481 and deaths increased by 11 to 5,944.

Health officials have warned about a third wave of the coronavirus hitting the state, fueled by the delta variant of the virus and lagging vaccination rates.

Arkansas ranks second in the country for new cases per capita over the past two weeks, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers. Only about 35% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state also reported its active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have died or recovered, increased by 740 to 5,932.

The latest increase comes as Gov. Asa Hutchinson took over as the National Governors Association chairman, vowing to make combatting vaccine hesitancy a priority. Hutchinson also kicked off a series of town hall-style meetings around the state on Thursday aimed at encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
281K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Department Health#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Charleston, WVPosted by
The Associated Press

Public event set in WVa for medical cannabis registration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions can register with the state at an upcoming public event for medical cannabis products. The state Office of Medical Cannabis will conduct the event next Monday at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. The Department of Health and Human Resources said appointments are strongly encouraged.
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Tennessee takes down alternative COVID-19 care sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say they’ve finished deconstructing emergency COVID-19 care sites in Nashville and Memphis. According to a news release, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said this week that the sites finished serving their purpose of providing additional hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients. “Tennessee’s alternate care sites...

Comments / 0

Community Policy