UMich Professor Peter Chen to face trial, judge finds probable cause
Content warning: This article contains the use of graphic sexual language. Peter Chen, a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at the University of Michigan, appeared in Michigan’s 15th District Court on July 1 for a preliminary examination hearing for criminal felony charges of sexual misconduct. At the hearing, the court found probable cause to believe Chen committed the charged crimes, and his case was handed over for trial in the 22nd Circuit Court of Washtenaw County.www.michigandaily.com
