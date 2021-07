Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) released new details on a fatal crash and shooting that happened on I-80 near Robb Drive on Thursday. Officials said a black 2016 Acura ILX was going westbound on I-80, when witnesses observed the Acura going at a high rate of speed. The driver of the car tried to pass a white 2019 International tractor-trailer on the outside shoulder, when the front left of the Acura struck the right side of the tractor-trailer. The driver of the Acura lost control of the car, allowing it to cross all westbound lanes and the center dirt median where it overturned. The Acura entered the eastbound travel lanes of I-80 and struck the left side of a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer.