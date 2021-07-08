Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampton, NH

10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Roars Back

NHPR
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive music returns to Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach, marking a major entertainment milestone for one of New Hampshire's great venues. The Hampton Beach landmark has country music breakout Chris Janson on stage Thursday, July 8, and Old Crow Medicine Show on Friday, July 9, and Dark Desert Eagles on Saturday, July 10. Another arts and entertainment boost? The Prescott Park Arts Festival is back too. See more below about their performance of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown."

www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, NH
Lifestyle
City
Manchester, NH
City
Portsmouth, NH
City
Exeter, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
City
Hampton, NH
Hampton, NH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Janson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Beach#Casino#Park Series#Nhpr#Instagram#Gumbo Grits Gravy#New London Barn Playhouse#Warren Old Home Days#The Redstone Missile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Desert
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener on Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked them out of the 2016 Rio games. Sweden beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game unbeaten streak.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy