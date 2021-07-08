10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Roars Back

Live music returns to Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach, marking a major entertainment milestone for one of New Hampshire's great venues. The Hampton Beach landmark has country music breakout Chris Janson on stage Thursday, July 8, and Old Crow Medicine Show on Friday, July 9, and Dark Desert Eagles on Saturday, July 10. Another arts and entertainment boost? The Prescott Park Arts Festival is back too. See more below about their performance of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown."