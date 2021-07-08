Cancel
Memphis, TN

'Adversity is just part of the journey': CB Cameron Kinley on Secretary of Defense, Navy granting him permission to play for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Navy cornerback and Lausanne alum Cameron Kinley has been granted his request to play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin permitted the Naval Academy class president to pursue his football dreams after Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker initially denied Kinley's request.

