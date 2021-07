Elvis Costello and the Imposters, who had to interrupt a spring 2020 U.K. tour when the pandemic kicked in, will be picking up where they didn’t leave off — as kings of America, hitting the U.S. for a month-long theater tour in October and November. It may be no accident that the tour kickoff gig Oct. 13 is at Graceland, home of a well-regarded namesake. Costello’s tour is routed first through the South, including a previously announced stop at New Orleans’ Jazz & Heritage Festival, then up through the Northeast for gigs that include one night at Philadelphia’s Met and two at...