Bethany’s Board of Aldermen gave their approval Monday night to a plan for moving the Train Depot from its current location to the Israel property that has been purchased by the city and sits adjacent to Babe Adams field on the north side of Bethany’s main park complex. During the council meeting, Mayor Lance Johns says while there has been some input against spending the money to move the Depot, the overwhelming majority of residents that have given him input have been supportive of the move. The final plans for the move and the final location of the Depot still have to be determined, but Mayor Johns did suggest that placing the location at the top of the hill of the property makes the most sense. He also says he has received an offer from an individual to provide railroad memorabilia for the building. The city will now plans to take bids for the concrete pad to be constructed as the foundation for the Depot and the cost to move the structure. The use of the Depot will also be determined before any move is made.