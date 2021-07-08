Cancel
Estes Park, CO

Estes Park Museum Then & Now Fundraising Tours

estesparknews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc. as they host two different tours based on the acclaimed title, Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park: Then & Now, Revised Edition. Special, small group (15 people) tours will be led by author and Historian Laureate Dr. James Pickering and photographers Derek Fortini and Mic Clinger. Choose between the East End or West End (or attend both) to explore opposite ends of Elkhorn Avenue. East End sites include the Birch Ruins and Cabin, The Stanley Hotel, Bond Park, the former High School Football Field (now the library and Estes Park Town Hall parking lot), various businesses downtown and the site of the Riverside Amusement Complex. West End sites include various businesses downtown, historic sites along Cleave Street, the Lewiston Hotel that burned down in 1941 and views of the historic Elkhorn Lodge.

www.estesparknews.com

