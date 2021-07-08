Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

California Department of Justice takes over investigations of fatal police shootings

By Isabella Vanderheiden
Eureka Times-Standard
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning this month, the California Department of Justice will take on all investigations into fatal police shootings of unarmed citizens. Though law enforcement officials generally agree that the new process will increase transparency, others question the functionality of the law and whether or not the DOJ has the capacity to conduct timely investigations into qualifying incidents.

www.times-standard.com

