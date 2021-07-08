Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, MI

Humane Society of Monroe County prepares to break ground on new facility

By Ashley Smith
13abc.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan shelter’s dream -- years in the making -- is finally starting to come to life. The Humane Society of Monroe County is getting a newer, larger facility. In 2014 the shelter purchased a 31 acre plot of land on N. Monroe Street, North of Nadeau Road in Frenchtown, Michigan. The goal is to turn the plot into a new shelter, community room, clinic (focusing in spay and neuter procedures), a memorial garden and Monroe’s first outdoor dog park. HSMC says this move will let them care for more animals, and give them more space. The current shelter is on N. Telegraph Road, and is only 1,000 square feet.

www.13abc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Monroe County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Frenchtown Charter Township, MI
County
Monroe County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Monroe County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Dog And Cat#Labor Day#The Humane Society#Hsmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy