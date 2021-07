Southern Nevada is seeing record-breaking housing prices. Some prices are so high they're knocking potential home buyers right out of the market, reported FOX 5 KVVU-TV. According to Las Vegas realtors, the median home price for single-family homes in Southern Nevada was around $395,000 in June. That price broke the record that was set in may by about $10,000 and it's up 21.5 percent from one year ago.