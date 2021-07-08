Governor’s Office: Line Veto has ‘No Effect’ on Progress of South Bridge Project

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) – Backers of the South Bridge project in Brown County might’ve broken a slight sweat after the governor signed the new state budget on Thursday. One of his more than fifty line-item vetoes included drawing a line through a piece that would direct the DOT to add an interchange to the I-41 expansion project where I-41 intersects with Southbridge Road/French Road. That interchange is expected to be one of the first steps of the overall project.