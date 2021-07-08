Cancel
New Hampshire Among Nine States Still Opposing Purdue Pharma Deal

NHPR
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen states have reached a deal with Purdue Pharma on the company’s bankruptcy organization plan. New Hampshire is not among them. The deal moves the states and company a step closer to a $4.5 billion opioid settlement. Plaintiffs in the case are trying to hold the company and its owners, the Sackler family, responsible for their role in the opioid crisis.

