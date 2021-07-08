Stateside: Stabenow on child tax credit, music education changing; legacy of Native boarding schools

Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/22 8am: Earlier this month, a plaque that marked the burial place of Indigenous children who died at the Albuquerque Indian School went missing. At the same time, Native American boarding schools have been in the national news after forensic technology revealed thousands of previously unknown graves of Native American children throughout the US and Canada. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be discussing the legacy of these so-called Indian schools by looking into their racist history, as well as showing how New Mexico’s Indigenoustribes have repurposed some of the sites to fulfill positive roles in their communities’ future.