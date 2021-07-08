Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Stateside: Stabenow on child tax credit, music education changing; legacy of Native boarding schools

michiganradio.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Stateside, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow talks about who gets the child tax credit expansion—and the pile of federal money headed to Michigan cities to make infrastructure fixes. Plus, the painful legacy of Native boarding schools in Michigan, and how tribal communities are reclaiming what was lost during an era of assimilation. And, we’ll hear how music educators took on virtual learning during the pandemic.

www.michiganradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Stabenow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Child Tax Credit#Stateside#Infrastructure#Native#Apple Podcasts#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Google
Related
Income TaxPosted by
The Hill

For true American prosperity, make the child tax credit permanent

Last week, millions of families — 35 million, in fact — began to receive monthly advance child tax credit (CTC) payments. These payments, which amount to $300 per month for each child under 6 and $250 per month for each child between the ages of 6 to 17 from July to December, are likely to have a long-lasting positive effect on families and children throughout the country.
Educationiosconews.com

DeVos: Whitmer's $155 million veto fails struggling students

(The Center Square) – The criticism of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hasn’t stopped for her line-item veto of $155 million funding for struggling K-5 students without explanation. On WJR’s Paul. W. Smith show, former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos slammed Whitmer for the veto, saying, “Gov. Whitmer is so controlled by big union bosses she can’t see around the corner to do what’s right for kids.”
Kentwood, MImichiganradio.org

Whitmer signs "historic" $17.1 billion education budget

Tuesday afternoon in the library at East Kentwood High School, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat at a table surrounded by students and signed a statewide education budget bill 27 years in the making. The bill calls for $17.1 billion in spending on preschool-12 schools in Michigan in the upcoming year, an...
Labor Issuesabc10up.com

Upper Peninsula workers rally for PRO Act

Upper Peninsula workers showed their gratitude to Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Gary Peters this afternoon. Members of the Upper Peninsula Regional Labor Federation (UPRLF) and other U.P. workers celebrated the Michigan senators voting for the Protecting the Right to Organize, or PRO, Act. The legislation supports workers and aims...
Albuquerque, NMkunm.org

Let's Talk About the Legacy of New Mexico's Native American Boarding Schools

Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/22 8am: Earlier this month, a plaque that marked the burial place of Indigenous children who died at the Albuquerque Indian School went missing. At the same time, Native American boarding schools have been in the national news after forensic technology revealed thousands of previously unknown graves of Native American children throughout the US and Canada. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be discussing the legacy of these so-called Indian schools by looking into their racist history, as well as showing how New Mexico’s Indigenoustribes have repurposed some of the sites to fulfill positive roles in their communities’ future.
Congress & CourtsNPR

Sen. Cory Booker On The Expanded Child Tax Credit

Starting tomorrow, scores of American parents are going to start finding extra money in their bank accounts. It's coming in the form of an expanded child tax credit - up to $300 a month for eligible families. Now, that tax credit is part of the stimulus package that Democrats passed in March. The increased payments are temporary, but New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker is one senator who believes the payments are transformative, and he would like to see them become permanent. He joins me now to talk about this and other matters.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Public HealthMic

The U.S. just renewed its “public health emergency” status. Here’s why that matters

Due to a convergence of factors, including the highly contagious Delta variant, coronavirus cases are on the rise in the U.S. — a cold splash of reality in the midst of our long-awaited Hot Vax Summer bliss. Further reminding us that the pandemic isn’t over yet, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra signed a renewal of the nation's COVID-19 public health emergency declaration on Monday, effective today, CNN reported. What does it mean that the country is still in a public health emergency?
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccination in America Might Have Only One Tragic Path Forward

America’s vaccination rates have fallen off a cliff, and nothing seems to help. On June 2, President Joe Biden announced a frantic plan to reverse what already seemed to be an awful, exponential slide: At the peak of the country’s vaccine rollout, in mid-April, almost 3.5 million doses were being put into arms every single day, but that number had quickly dropped by half, and then by half again.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Center Square

Federal watchdog: Unemployment programs wasted billions

(The Center Square) – A federal watchdog says billions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted through unemployment programs in the past year, and that number is likely to rise. The Government Accountability Office released a report examining unemployment benefits during the COVID pandemic that found states and territories had overpaid...
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy