Dominic Monaghan signs on for ‘Moonhaven’ at AMC

Over the years there have been many, MANY vampire movies and shows, not to mention books and even comic books that have depicted the creatures of the night that were popularized by Bram Stoker and then taken over by a wide selection of authors, filmmakers, actors, and so on and so forth. One of the favorite stories of many fans is finally coming to AMC as it’s been ordered for an 8-episode season and will be showing up in 2022, much to the enjoyment of the fans. Interview with the Vampire is a story that many people have come to love over the years and while it’s not the favorite of many when it comes to the style and pace it presents, it’s still a tale that has managed to capture the attention of millions and as such has made Anne Rice a household name in some parts of the world since her imagination and her ability to bring the voices of Louis and Lestat to life has been greatly appreciated by her fans. Now that the story is coming to AMC it goes without saying that many people will be interested to see how it’s bound to be adapted to the small screen.