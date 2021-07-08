Cancel
Dominic Monaghan signs on for ‘Moonhaven’ at AMC

By Pamela Gocobachi
hypable.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLord of the Rings vet Dominic Monaghan is heading to AMC for his next starring role. According to Deadline, actor Dominic Monaghan has officially signed on to star in Moonhaven over at AMC. Hailing from Peter Ocko, Moonhaven is set 100 years in the future when life on Earth has...

Dominic Monaghan
#Amc#Onion#Amc#Rings#Kast Media#Hypable
