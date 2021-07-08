Rockies pound Diamondbacks 9-3, seize rare road win in series finale

Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Trevor Story hit a tying sacrifice fly and Blackmon followed with a drive to right off Phil Bickford (0-1) that gave Colorado the victory in a back-and-forth game. “I felt today my bat was pretty competitive,” Blackmon said. “I was swinging pretty good. I just felt like I had some good pitches to hit. I thought I was going to hit them hard."