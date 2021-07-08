Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies pound Diamondbacks 9-3, seize rare road win in series finale

By Mike Singer
Denver Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf only for an afternoon, the Rockies shed their woeful road identity. They even found their bats amid the scorching Arizona heat. The Rockies pummeled the Diamondbacks, 9-3, on Thursday afternoon, snapping a two-game losing streak and improving their road record to 7-33. Their road mark, still the worst in baseball, was temporarily on the backburner as the Rockies seized the getaway game from the Diamondbacks to avoid a series sweep.

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Dom Nunez
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Person
Bud Black
Person
Kyle Freeland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Padres#Petco Park Tv#At T Sportsnet Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBdarnews.com

Diamondbacks walk off on hit batsman, beat Rockies 4-3

PHOENIX (AP) -- David Peralta stood up at his postgame interview session and pointed to a spot on his left leg just above his knee. "Feels good," the Arizona outfielder said. "Walk-off win. Just hit my quad. Couldn't get out of the way." Peralta took Daniel Bard's pitch for the...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Nunez, Rockies avoid sweep, beat D-Backs for rare road win

PHOENIX — Colorado manager Bud Black has lamented his team’s inability to get big hits on the road this season. That wasn’t the case Thursday. Dom Nunez doubled twice and the Rockies had five extra-base hits and went 7 for 14 with runners in scoring position to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3, avoiding a three-game sweep by the team with the worst record in the majors.
MLBsemoball.com

Gray, Owings lead Rockies to 3-1 win over punchless Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- There haven't been a lot of big moments for the Colorado Rockies to celebrate this season. On Sunday, there were two. Minutes after the Rockies won Bud Black's 2,000th career game as a manager, Charlie Blackmon draped the purple MVP chain around his skipper's neck. The 3-1 win over Black's former team, the San Diego Padres, also clinched the first road series of the season for the lowly Rockies.
MLBchatsports.com

Rockies 9, Diamondbacks 3: Colorado avoids the Arizona sweep

As downtown Phoenix geared up for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, an opposing offense in purple was the source of the city’s afternoon attention. An attendance of 7,740 paid witness to a Rockies’ lineup that showed a more striking resemblance to their home success instead of their road struggles. Colorado has sealed their seventh road win of the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Face Diamondbacks in Final Series Before All-Star Break

The Los Angeles Dodgers are finally back home after a rollercoaster 5-3 road trip. The Blue Crew swept a four-game series against the Nationals, then lost the first three games of a four-game series against the Marlins before salving Thursday’s game. Now in their last series before the All-Star Game...
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres drop series finale 3-1 to Rockies

Victor Caratini drove in the first run of the game to give the Padres an early 1-0 lead, but th Rockies took over from there, refusing to allow another run and homering twice en route to a 3-1 series finale victory art Petco Park. Ryan Weathers got the start on...
MLBmilehighsports.com

Rockies win road series for first time in 2021

The Colorado Rockies, behind the efforts of their top two starting pitchers, took two of three from the contending San Diego Padres over the weekend. The road series win was Colorado’s first of 2021. The Rockies clinched the rare (for them) feat with a 3-1 victory on Sunday. Jon Gray...
MLBlamarledger.com

Rockies beat Padres, 3-1, to capture first road series of the season

Pitcher Jon Gray plans to kick back, watch ’90s movies and snack on S’Mores, while right fielder Charlie Blackmon will no doubt venture to his favorite trout stream. And they can enjoy their summer All-star vacations with smiles on their faces, because the Rockies, finally and mercifully, won a road series.
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Rockies stay away from sweep with 9-3 win at Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Light-hitting Dom Nunez doubled twice and singled as the Colorado Rockies avoided a three-game sweep by the team with the worst record in the majors, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3. The Rockies won for just the seventh time in 40 road games this season. They’re 31-17 at Coors Field.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Blackmon’s 10th inning homer lifts Rockies past Dodgers 6-5

Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Trevor Story hit a tying sacrifice fly and Blackmon followed with a drive to right off Phil Bickford (0-1) that gave Colorado the victory in a back-and-forth game. “I felt today my bat was pretty competitive,” Blackmon said. “I was swinging pretty good. I just felt like I had some good pitches to hit. I thought I was going to hit them hard."
MLBDenver Post

WATCH: Rockies’ Trevor Story crushes 518-foot blast during first round of Home Run Derby

Ken Griffey Jr.’s legacy shaped by idolization of Hank Aaron: “Hank was the number one guy I looked up to growing up.”. Trevor Story’s no stranger to long home runs. The Rockies shortstop on Monday hit a 518-foot blast to left field during the first round of the Home Run Derby. It set a record for the longest home run in the competition’s history, besting Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 513-foot blast in 2017.
MLBDenver Post

Rockies Day 3 of MLB Draft: Colorado picks all college players in Rounds 11 through 20

The Rockies concluded the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday with exclusively college players selected in rounds 11-20. Colorado picked five position players and five pitchers. “It was an older draft in terms of the pandemic because there were holdovers,” said Marc Gustafson, Rockies’ senior director of scouting operations. “When you have such a huge inventory of players and it was a 20-round draft … that’s why you saw a lot of college players go today.”
MLBDenver Post

Rockies draft Benny Montgomery: How the national media graded Colorado’s first-round pick in the MLB draft

For the second straight year, the Rockies picked an outfielder out of high school with their top selection in the MLB draft. Colorado selected Benny Montgomery out of Red Land High School in Lewisberry, Pa., on Sunday with the No. 8 overall pick at Bellco Theatre in Denver. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound 18-year-old is ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the draft, according to MLB Pipeline.
MLBDenver Post

Nolan Arenado soaks in all-star moment with Rockies’ Trevor Story: “We tried”

As Nolan Arenado cracked line drives and inhaled grounders during batting practice ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field, the Cardinals third baseman was at ease inside his former ballpark, comfortable with his relationship to Colorado. Before jogging inside to gather himself, the former Rockies star indulged a media...

Comments / 0

Community Policy