Bethenny Frankel’s Dating History: Moguls, Millionaires and More

The search for real love isn’t easy. Over the years, The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has been linked to celebs, businessmen and moguls on her quest for true love. She’s often documented this process on her popular Bravo show or in countless interviews.

From her rocky marriage with Jason Hoppy, her short-lived fling with Alex Rodriguez, or her current engagement to Paul Bernon, the Skinnygirl founder has had a number of high-profile relationships and romances.

Frankel finalized her divorce with Hoppy months before she got engaged to Bernon even though the pair initially split in 2012. Their divorce proceedings lasted eight years in court, fighting over assets and custody of their daughter, Bryn. In September 2020, the Bravo personality confirmed she was still legally married during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

At the time, host Andy Cohen asked her if she “and Paul were talking marriage?” She shocked the producer by answering, “I’m still married. Crickets again! And scene. And we’re back. And we’re walking.”

Prior to her engagement to Bernon in 2021, she told Cohen that she didn’t plan on getting legally married again. “It doesn’t mean that I would not commit to someone,” she said in 2014. “I’m not jaded. I’m not bitter about love. I think there are amazing guys out there in the world, it’s none of that. Marriage is the Hotel California. You can check out any time, but you can never leave.”

She seemingly changed her tune once she reconciled with Bernon. During a February 2021 episode of her “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast, she dished what she liked about their relationship while speaking with the WWHL host. “Paul has a small social following because he’s produced some movies, but he doesn’t post at all,” she said. “Like, he’ll post a picture of a sunset once every six months. I have never been in a relationship with someone who had social media, which I love, by the way. I wouldn’t be into some guy taking pictures of himself and filtering himself and showing how great his fake life was.”

Along her way to finding love, she’s even casually dated big stars like former baseball player Alex Rodriguez. In 2017, the mogul dished that she went out with the athlete on two dates.

