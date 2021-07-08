Cancel
Chicago, IL

Preckwinkle on violence: Cops should close more shooting cases

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Thursday indicated police could do more to curb crime by working on their “abysmal” closure rate on shooting cases.

All the latest local news from Chicago.

