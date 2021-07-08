Health leaders hope to vaccinate more students with Shot-A-Thon

Before students start rolling up to school, health officials encourage them to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated.

During a news conference on Thursday, our state's top health official, Dr. Steven Stack, said COVID-19 cases have seen a very slight increase. Stack says this is especially among those who are not vaccinated. He says it's even more important for those 12-17 years old to get vaccinated before going back to school.

"Kids close together in school," said Christina King with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. "They hug. They play. They spread germs. The more children that are vaccinated before school starts, the less chance of it spreading."

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, about 17-19 percent of kids in this group in Fayette County are fully vaccinated -- with less than two months before heading back to the classroom.

"We need that number to go up before school starts because we all know that children are our biggest spreaders of every germ," King said.

Health officials were quick to notice the turnout at both clinics on Wednesday and then Thursday at Southern Middle School. King says there were about 16 kids on Wednesday and about 20 on Thursday, plus walk-ins.

"Some people might think that's a small number," King said. "We do not. That is 20 more than were vaccinated before."

They continue to urge people to protect themselves and others.

"So now instead of focusing on mass clinics, we want to focus on targeted neighborhoods and reach the people," King said.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has additional options for people 12 and older to get vaccinated. You can click here ( lfchd.org/vaccine ) to learn more.