Gila County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 413 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms along and west of Highway 87 south of Payson. This will cause small stream flooding and flooding of poorly drained areas. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rye along Rye Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

