Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Suffolk, Isle of Wight by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: City of Suffolk; Isle of Wight A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ISLE OF WIGHT AND THE CENTRAL CITY OF SUFFOLK At 716 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Kings Fork, or near Downtown Suffolk, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Isle Of Wight around 725 PM EDT. Suffolk around 735 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Central Hill, Whitley, Longview, Benns Church, Kilby, Wills Corner, Bethel Church, Raynor, Chuckatuck and Indika. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN