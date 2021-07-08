Cancel
Nassau County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk Strong northwest winds gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected through early afternoon as Tropical storm Elsa gradually exits. Highest winds will be near the coast and across higher elevations. The combination of strong wind gusts and saturated grounds will likely cause scattered downed trees, in addition to broken tree branches and downed power lines through early to mid afternoon.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

