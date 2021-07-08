Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bergen County, NJ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bergen FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERGEN, BRONX, NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) AND SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER COUNTIES At 715 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported numerous road closures and water rescues across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. A few additional showers are possible through this evening. Additional flash flooding is not expected. HAZARD...Flooded and impassable roadways and swollen creeks and streams. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flooded small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that have experienced flash flooding include Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mott Haven, East Tremont, Ridgefield, Throgs Neck Bridge, Harlem, Riverdale, Co-op City, Fort Lee, Englewood, Bronxville, City Island, Upper West Side, Mount Vernon, Eastchester, Cliffside Park, Palisades Park, Mamaroneck and Tenafly. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Riverdale, NJ
City
Tenafly, NJ
City
Ridgefield, NJ
City
Palisades Park, NJ
City
Englewood, NJ
City
Cliffside Park, NJ
City
Fort Lee, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Yonkers#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy