Center promotes unity at inaugural Pride Picnic
More than 1,000 people came together on June 27 for the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s first Pride Picnic at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The center partnered with L.A. Black Pride to commission a live art mural in commemoration of the first anniversary of the All Black Lives Matter march on June 14, 2020, when more than 20,000 people marched to amplify Black queer voices. Artist Devin Wesley created a mural titled “I Have Your Back” which will be displayed through July at Center South, the center’s location near Leimert Park.beverlypress.com
