Suffolk County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Suffolk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE NORTH SHORE OF CENTRAL SUFFOLK COUNTY AND PARTS OF THE NORTH FORK At 639 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Rocky Point, or near Wading River, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Calverton around 645 PM EDT. Mattituck around 710 PM EDT. Peconic around 720 PM EDT. Southold around 725 PM EDT. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

