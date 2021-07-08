FWP taking applications for Citizen Advisory Council members

Tuesday, the city welcomed its two new council members, Matt Fox and Sherri Jorgensen. I wish them all the best as they begin this new chapter in their lives. Serving on behalf of the city is not an easy job. It will likely take them a month or two to become acclimated to their new roles, while learning the ins and outs of sitting on council, proper conduct for a public meeting and their way around City Hall. Fortunately, they can get the guidance they need from their fellow council members as well as staff.