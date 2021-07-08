Cancel
North Attleborough, MA

North Attleboro's Scanlon backs legislation to ease path to voke-ed

By Tom Reilly treilly@thesunchronicle.com
Sun Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH ATTLEBORO — A local lawmaker says a bill he is sponsoring would ease the path for students seeking vocational training. State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, testified before the Joint Committee on Education that his proposed legislation would “broaden the scope of our education and allow our students to practice trades which are often high earning union jobs depended on by our local economies.”

