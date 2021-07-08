Council explores options for commercial rent debt relief
The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion on July 2 presented by Councilwoman Nithya Raman, 4th District, to explore relief options for commercial rent debt. The motion seeks to support small business owners at risk of eviction due to rental debt accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Relieving commercial rent debt may prove crucial to protecting against a new surge of small business closures in Los Angeles, Raman said.beverlypress.com
