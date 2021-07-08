Watch now: Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili work out for NBA teams

Team USA's exhibition season hasn't exactly gone as planned as the Olympic favorites have stumbled their way towards Tokyo with two upset exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. A win over Argentina seemingly righted the ship, but COVID-19 protocols deprived Team USA of Bradley Beal and a recurring calf injury also removed Kevin Love from the roster. With Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker still playing in the NBA Finals, the Americans looked to be in serious jeopardy less than a week before the opening ceremonies.