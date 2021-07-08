Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Watch now: Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili work out for NBA teams

By James Boyd
Herald & Review
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Illinois men's basketball star Ayo Dosunmu is on track to become the first Illini player to be selected in the NBA Draft since former big man Meyers Leonard was chosen 11th overall by the Porrtland Trail Blazers in 2012. The 6-foot-5 guard is projected as a late first-round pick by CBS Sports and The Ringer, and he looked to raise his draft stock even more in a workout for the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meyers Leonard
Person
Giorgi Bezhanishvili
Person
Bob Cousy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Cbs Sports#The Ringer#The Indiana Pacers#Pacers#Bob Cousy Point Guard#First Team All American#The Ncaa Tournament#The Barclays Center#The Los Angeles Lakers#Lsu#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Phoenix Suns#The Orlando Summer League#The Utah Jazz#Las Vegas Summer Leagues#The New Orleans Pelicans#Nba Summer League#Carchia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Instagram
Related
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBANew York Post

DeMarcus Cousins is done with the Paul George ‘slander’

After missing a pair of late-game free throws in Game 3, Clippers forward Paul George was able to flip the script with a heroic performance in Los Angeles’ Game 5 win. The performance caused his teammate, the outspoken DeMarcus Cousins, to tell fans to cut the memes and put some respect on George’s name.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN NBA Analyst Calls Out Adrian Wojnarowski

Over the weekend, a bombshell New York Times report revealed that ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols questioned her network’s decision to promote Maria Taylor, who took over as the host of the NBA Finals that summer. Leaked audio of The Jump host complaining about the company’s decision to make the change have made the rounds through the sports media world since the story came out on Sunday.
NBACBS Sports

Team USA basketball: Keldon Johnson's breakout performance helps lead Americans to comeback win over Spain

Team USA's exhibition season hasn't exactly gone as planned as the Olympic favorites have stumbled their way towards Tokyo with two upset exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. A win over Argentina seemingly righted the ship, but COVID-19 protocols deprived Team USA of Bradley Beal and a recurring calf injury also removed Kevin Love from the roster. With Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker still playing in the NBA Finals, the Americans looked to be in serious jeopardy less than a week before the opening ceremonies.
Champaign, ILnewschannel20.com

Former Illini standout Bobby Roundtree passes away at 23

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - The Illini family has lost one of their own. Former Illini defensive lineman and team captain Bobby Roundtree has passed away at the age of 23. On May 18, 2019, Roundtree suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a boating and swimming accident in Tampa Bay....
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks rumors roundup: Kawhi Leonard, Mike Conley, and more

The Dallas Mavericks are going to look vastly different at the start of the 2021-2022 season. Head coach Rick Carlisle departed after 13 seasons at the helm, and the Mavs replaced him with Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd. Dallas also has a new top executive in Nico Harrison, and Kidd is bringing in a new coaching staff. The on-court personnel could be different too.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Former Illini gifts $2.5 million toward Ubben project

CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois guard Steve Lanter has donated $2.5 million to the expansion and renovation of the Ubben Basketball Complex, the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday afternoon. Lanter’s gift takes the DIA to $22 million raised toward the $40 million project. “I grew up as a kid...
Johnson City, TNKingsport Times-News

Watch now: Cross enjoying time with Team USA

JOHNSON CITY — For Gavin Cross, it wasn’t about winning or losing but just enjoying the ride as a member of Team USA. Cross, the former Tennessee High and current Virginia Tech standout, was on the short end along with his Stars teammates in a six-inning 5-2 decision against the Stripes in an exhibition baseball game for the Collegiate National Team on Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Florida StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cockburn decides to return to Illini basketball team

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Star center Kofi Cockburn is not headed to Kentucky, Florida State or any other program for his junior season. The 7-foot, 285-pound Jamaica native — who initially declared for the NBA draft and then withdrew and remained in the NCAA transfer portal — will continue his college career where it began: with the Illini.
NBAHerald & Review

Watch now: Former Illini star Kofi Cockburn withdraws from NBA Draft, remains in NCAA transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN -- Former Illinois star Kofi Cockburn is returning to college, but whether or not he rejoins the Illini remains to be seen. Cockburn withdrew from the 2021 NBA Draft on Tuesday, as first reported by Prospective Insight's Andrew Slater, and will remain in the NCAA transfer portal. The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft and still maintain NCAA eligibility is Wednesday.
NBAChannel 3000

Bucks sell out indoor watch party for Game 2 of NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE — For the second game in a row, the Milwaukee Bucks say their NBA Finals watch party inside Fiserv Forum is sold out. The team also sold all 9,000 tickets available inside the stadium for Game 1 on Tuesday night as the Bucks played in Phoenix. Indoor tickets for the away games in the series are being sold for $10 apiece.

Comments / 0

Community Policy