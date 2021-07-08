Cancel
’90 Day Fiancé’ Sneak Peek: Kalani and Asuelu At Odds Over Another Baby, Again

90 Day Fiancé couple Kalani and Asuelu have had a tough time seeing eye-to-eye throughout their time on the hit TLC franchise. One major sticking point has been children — Kalani is finished having kids, she doesn’t want any more. Asuelu, however, isn’t on the same page at all in their marriage. This has led to explosive confrontations with Asuelu’s family. Now, it still seems as if he has no intention of giving up his hopes for another child.

