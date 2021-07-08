Coastal Decorating Inspiration: Serena & Lily

Timing is everything. Little did Alexandra Horwood and her husband, Andrew James Labbad, know that the world was about to turn upside down when they bought their new house during the summer of 2019. They had outgrown the semidetached home in downtown Toronto they shared with their two children, Mason James, 4, and Sydney Carter, 2. They wanted more space — indoors and out — privacy, to be close to downtown and the airport, and they finally had it: a five-bedroom house in the leafy, family-friendly Edenbridge–Humber Valley area of Toronto. The two-storey house checked all the boxes on their wish list: room for an office, gym, wine cellar, nanny suite, playroom, home theater, family room, guest bedroom and lots of bathrooms, not to mention a pool and a big backyard with a covered patio that would be perfect for entertaining.
