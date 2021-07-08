Cancel
Barry Williams Says ‘The Brady Bunch’ Stars Weren’t So Wholesome In Real Life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDlH5_0arUY9wu00

People are still talking about The Brady Bunch stars. The TV siblings were thrust back into the spotlight after starring in the HGTV show A Very Brady Renovation. Many of them have opened up about what it was like to be in the spotlight and be considered such a wholesome child.

Of course, no one is exactly like the character they play on television. Barry Williams, who played the oldest brother Greg Brady, said that none of them were are wholesome as the Bradys were.

‘The Brady Bunch’ stars weren’t as wholesome as their characters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utEw6_0arUY9wu00
THE BRADY BUNCH, Ann B. Davis, Florence Henderson, Susan Olsen (back turned), Robert Reed, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland (back turned), Eve Plumb, Maureen McCormick, ‘The Cincinnati Kids’, (Season 5, aired Nov. 23, 1973), 1969-74 / Everett Collection

Of course, many of the actors were hiding eating disorders, alcoholism, and drug addictions. Barry said, “I think it runs counter to the imaging. People, like tabloids, they will jump on anything if they think it concerns a Brady because of the wholesome imaging of it. None of us, I don’t think, is as wholesome as the Bradys portray.”

It wasn’t just the Brady children who held secrets. America’s favorite TV dad, Robert Reed, hid the fact that he was homosexual for most of his life, especially while filming The Brady Bunch. Susan Olsen, who played Cindy Brady, once opened up about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOeJL_0arUY9wu00
THE BRADY BUNCH, (from left): Florence Henderson, Robert Reed, 1969-1974 / Everett Collection

She shared, “He never meant for us to know. He never ever had any intentions of coming out of the closet, and I think he might have been mortified to know that we knew … None of us ever talked about it because we didn’t think it was a big deal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQKFQ_0arUY9wu00
BRADY BUNCH, clockwise from left: Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb, Barry Williams, (1972), during rehearsals for the episode ‘Amateur Nite’, (Season 4, aired Jan. 26, 1973), 1969-74. photo: Gene Trindl / Everett Collection

Even Florence Henderson, the matriarch of the show, admitted in her memoir to cheating on her husband and catching an STD! Hey, nobody’s perfect, not even the Bradys.

