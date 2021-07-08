Cancel
MLB

Benches empty after final out of Thursday's Yankees loss to Mariners in Seattle

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 12 days ago

A pair of staredowns between Kendall Graveman and DJ LeMahieu in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ loss to Seattle on Thursday led to both benches emptying following the final out.

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

Related
MLBNew York Post

Yankees get good news about injured Corey Kluber, Luis Severino

Aaron Boone had good news to report on Saturday. Yes, really, good news remains possible for the Yankees in a season that seems headed to irrelevancy. Former AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber is making progress from a right shoulder strain and could throw a bullpen session by the end of next week. Meanwhile, Luis Severino will throw live batting practice on Sunday in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and a groin injury. The plan is for Severino to do that a second time before going on a rehabilitation assignment.
MLBUSA Today

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and prediction

The New York Yankees (43-41) and Seattle Mariners (45-41) meet for the middle contest of their three-game series Wednesday with a 10:10 p.m. ET first pitch at T-Mobile Park. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Domingo German is the...
Wantagh, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Wantagh's Jimmy Joyce drafted by Seattle Mariners

Former Wantagh High School baseball star and Hofstra University senior Jimmy Joyce was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 16th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Joyce, who helped Wantagh capture consecutive Nassau Class A championships as a pitcher/third baseman and won the Diamond Award as the...
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Rookie Logan Gilbert Shines as Mariners Shut Out Yankees 4-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Logan Gilbert pitched one-hit ball over seven innings in the best start of his young career, Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore both homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 4-0. Seattle salvaged the final game of the three-game set with the Yankees behind a brilliant effort from the top pitching prospect in the organization. Gilbert was dominant, the only base runner allowed being Giancarlo Stanton’s double leading off the second inning. Luke Voit was hit with a fastball, but the Yankees were otherwise void of baserunners against Gilbert. Gilbert set a career-high with eight strikeouts and retired the final 18 batters he faced.
MLBPosted by
KING 5

Stanton's homer starts barrage, Yankees thump Mariners 12-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a three-run homer off the railing of the second deck in the first inning, Luke Voit had a career-high five hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees thumped the Seattle Mariners 12-1. The Yankees seemed to release nearly a week worth of frustration with an early offensive outburst against the Mariners and one-time New York prospect Justus Sheffield.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Jordan Montgomery vs. Logan Gilbert

If you swore off Yankee baseball for awhile after Sunday afternoon’s debacle against the Mets, few residents of Yankee-land would have blamed you. Whether your sabbatical was by choice or partly by necessity (West Coast night games force baseball breaks upon us sometimes) either way, I’ve got good news: The Yankees have won three in a row and are 1.5 games closer to first place than they were early Sunday evening. They’ll be on the field today at 4:10 pm EDT in Seattle aiming for their fourth win in a row and a series sweep of the Mariners.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Groz Remembers ’01 Mariners: Kaz Sasaki and Seattle’s incredible bullpen

2001: A Baseball Odyssey – a weekly look back at the record-setting 2001 Mariners and the players who got them there. The All-Star Game was wildly successful for Seattle, and as the second half of the season began, the Mariners would welcome in the biggest star in baseball on July 12 and show off another weapon in this team’s incredible arsenal: the bullpen.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: On bench Tuesday

Torres is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners. Torres also sat Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets, and he finds himself on the bench again Tuesday. Gio Urshela will shift to shortstop and DJ LeMahieu to third base while Rougned Odor covers the keystone.
MLBabc7ny.com

Gleyber Torres sits out New York Yankees' series opener against Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE -- New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was out of the lineup for Tuesday night's series opener against the Seattle Mariners due to issues with his left hamstring. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Torres felt cramping in the hamstring during the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the visitingNew...
MLBelitesportsny.com

Yankees at Mariners– Thursday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The New York Yankees go for the sweep of the Seattle Mariners in a Thursday matinee. The New York Yankees struck early again against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night, then held a one-run lead thanks to Chad Green’s strong ninth inning. Aaron Judge also hit his 20th home run of the year as an added bonus.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros shut out by Yankees, open series with a loss

On Friday with a sold-out crowd at Minute Maid Park, the Astros’ offense was off for the second night in a row and the team opened the series against the Yankees with a 4-0 loss. It was the second time Houston has been shut out in the current campaign. In...
MLBColumbian

Judge’s homer helps Yankees fend off Mariners

SEATTLE — Aaron Judge capped New York’s early offensive outburst against Seattle All-Star Yusei Kikuchi with his 20th home run of the season, and the Yankees held on for a 5-4 win over the Mariners on Wednesday night. For the second straight game, the Yankees scored a flurry of runs...
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Gilbert shines as Mariners salvage final game of series vs. Yankees

SEATTLE — After two straight days of watching their starting pitcher get battered from the outset, the Seattle Mariners were thrilled to see a clean opening inning from rookie Logan Gilbert. Gilbert’s day only got better from there. “I went into it saying, if they hit it, they hit home...
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees can’t finish sweep as bats go quiet in loss to Mariners

It had been a richly productive series for Luke Voit, up until the moment that his right hand absorbed the impact of a 96 mph fastball on Thursday. As the slugger ambled toward first base, he couldn’t have imagined that he’d represent the Yankees’ final baserunner against Logan Gilbert. Voit...
Posted by
Daily News

Lucas Luetge returns to his old stomping ground as Yankees series against Mariners in Seattle continues

SEATTLE — On April 24, 2015, Lucas Luetge was called up to join the Seattle Mariners’ roster. He’d appeared in 110 games with Seattle over the previous three seasons but began the 2015 campaign in the minors. When he got his chance to re-join the team, though, his stay lasted just one day. Luetge threw 2.1 innings of hit-less, score-less ball at the Twins, firing 33 pitches and getting two ...
MLBchatsports.com

Harry Ford’s Potential Long-Term Fit on the Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 09: The Seattle Mariners' logo is painted in throwback colors for their Sunday day game against the Oakland Athletics at Safeco Field on July 9, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images) After selecting established college...

