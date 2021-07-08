Two-time gold medalist Kayla Harrison reacts to Sha’Carri Richardson missing Olympics over positive drug test for marijuana
The stigma surrounding marijuana usage has vastly changed in the public eye in recent years but both professional and amateur athletics are still catching up. A perfect example came just recently when 21-year-old track and field phenom Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana after she had qualified to represent the United States in the 2021 Olympic games. While she only faced a 30-day suspension for the infraction, Richardson would not be cleared in time to compete alongside her teammates at the upcoming games in Tokyo.www.mmafighting.com
