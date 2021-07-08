I Put Simone Biles's Go-To Beauty Products to the Test — and I Have a Few New Favorites

Simone Biles has revealed what she typically eats in a day as she gears up for competing in the Tokyo Olympics.Speaking to Women’s Health, the 23-year-old gold medal gymnast, who has won a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals for the US gymnastics team, explained that she doesn’t track calories or monitor what she eats in any particular way.“I eat what I feel good with and try not to overeat or stuff myself because I’m always at the gym,” she said before expanding on why she chooses not to track her food.“For gymnasts, in particular, [tracking] can lead...