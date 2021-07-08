Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

I Put Simone Biles's Go-To Beauty Products to the Test — and I Have a Few New Favorites

By Danielle Jackson
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Simone Biles isn't afraid to have fun with her makeup — and, as beauty lovers, it's one of the things we appreciate about her the most. Last summer, for example, the Olympian filmed a short video tutorial for Vogue in which she detailed her entire beauty routine, sharing everything from the skin-care secrets she learned from her former Team USA teammate Aly Raisman to why she likes to get creative with her makeup ahead of competitions.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Aly Raisman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Products#Gymnastics#Team Usa#Cartwheel#Olympian#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Simone Biles vaccinated?

WHILE athletes are not required to get vaccinated against Covid to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, many have been outspoken about their beliefs on the matter. More and more athlets have been testing positive for Covid in Olympic village in Tokyo. Is Simone Biles vaccinated?. USA Gynmastics has declined to...
Skin CarePopSugar

8 Beauty Products I Turn to When My Goal Is to Maximize My Glow

Truth be told, I'm never not trying to maximize my glow. Radiant skin (with just a little brow gel and mascara) is my ideal beauty look regardless of the season, so I try to curate my routine with gentle and hydrating cleansers and exfoliants that will boost my skin's overall health and makeup products that are infused with even more skin-care benefits and illuminating particles.
Sportsthv11.com

Simone Biles opens up about going out on her own terms

WASHINGTON — U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles and her teammates arrived in Tokyo Thursday ahead of the Olympic Games. Biles spoke to the Associated Press on Wednesday before taking off for Japan and said she's excited to be representing the U.S. again at the Olympics, but knows it's going to be a completely different environment than the 2016 Rio Games. Japan's government has banned fans, including athletes' family members, from attending any competitions to try to contain surging COVID-19 cases.
Celebritiesmomtrends.com

Momtrends Interview with Simone Biles

One glorious part of my work is talking to moms who have achieved greatness, and raised great kiddos along the way. I got to sit down with three top US athletes to talk about sports, the road to the Olympics and the latest Procter & Gamble Thank You Mom campaign. A highlight of the experience was the Momtrends interview with Simone Biles and her mom.
CelebritiesHouston Chronicle

Simone Biles going beyond traditional sports endorsements

Simone Biles has slowly developed into something of an entrepreneur, given her endorsement deals with Visa, United Air Lines, Oreo cookies and the Gap’s Athleta brand. Now she’s an impresario and an executive producer as well. Biles is the headliner of Gold Over America, a 33-city women’s gymnastics tour that...
CelebritiesNECN

WATCH: Adorable Baby Lights Up at Simone Biles Cardboard Cutout

When you're in the presence of greatness, you just know. And for one adorable baby, it didn't matter that greatness was actually just a cardboard cutout. On Sunday, TikTok user Anna Matthew posted a clip of her child riding in a shopping cart at the supermarket, smiling -- seemingly in awe -- at a cheery Simone Biles cardboard cutout atop a display.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Simone Biles: Olympic gymnast shares her daily food regime

Simone Biles has revealed what she typically eats in a day as she gears up for competing in the Tokyo Olympics.Speaking to Women’s Health, the 23-year-old gold medal gymnast, who has won a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals for the US gymnastics team, explained that she doesn’t track calories or monitor what she eats in any particular way.“I eat what I feel good with and try not to overeat or stuff myself because I’m always at the gym,” she said before expanding on why she chooses not to track her food.“For gymnasts, in particular, [tracking] can lead...
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Simone Biles Had A Familiar DWTS Help With A New Floor Routine

If you’re like us, you’re counting down to the Tokyo Olympics and seeing the USA Gymnastics team compete. We especially can’t wait to see Simone Biles execute all of her routines. The greatest of all time has a Facebook show, Simone vs Herself, and in it she discussed the Olympics...
SportsABC News

Simone Biles' signature stunts to look for at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is an unstoppable force in the world of gymnastics. The 24-year-old Olympic champion, one of the greatest female gymnasts of all time, is the most decorated U.S. gymnast ever, according to Team USA. She's proven her unmatched skills time and time again by nailing challenging moves never done...
SportsHouston Chronicle

The artistry of Simone Biles in action

Simone Biles is rarely sour, but one way to darken her day is to bring up how some members of the gymnastics literati’s rate Simone Biles the Artist. “They don’t want to talk about my artistry. They already say it’s horrible,” she said. “I think I bring power and elegance in power. I feel like that’s different.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy