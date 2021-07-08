Younique Makeup Fails That Are the Definition of a Scam
We're back at it with another round of pyramid-scheme fails! If you're not familiar with the brand Younique, it's essentially another pyramid-scheme company that calls its employees "Presenters." The Presenters sell overpriced makeup products to their friends and family, and attempt to recruit people to sell the products as well. The company makes outlandish claims about what the products can do, and they often times employ Presenters who don't actually know how to apply makeup at all.cheezburger.com
