Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 12 days ago

GNMA 783.37 – .08 + .04 – .60. International Fund 2457.24 – 1.32 – 1.15 + 8.43. Science and Technology Fund 5446.34 – 1.32 – 1.09 + 12.79. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

wtop.com

StocksHerald & Review

Stocks close higher, capping a 3rd straight week of gains

Bond yields rebounded solidly and stock indexes notched new highs Friday as Wall Street closed out a choppy, holiday-shortened week of trading with the market's third straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 index rose 1.1% to an all-time high for the second time this week. The benchmark index more than...
Stocksdailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Gets Slammed to Kick Off Trading Week

The DAX broke down significantly during the trading session on Monday, breaking below the 50-day EMA rather easily. At that point, the market then fell to plunge towards the 15,000 level, an area that has a certain amount of psychology attached to it as well as previous support. The 50-day EMA had been supportive at the 15,000 level as well, so that gives us yet another reason to think it could hold based upon previous actions.
EconomyFinancial Times

The index of everything

US inflation accelerated unexpectedly in June and is challenging the view that it will be temporary. Visa and Mastercard have left open key gateways between Binance and the financial system despite rising regulatory scrutiny of the cryptocurrency, the pace of US consumer price increases accelerated unexpectedly in June. Plus, the FT’s global finance correspondent, Robin Wigglesworth, explains why investors might be interested in an “everything index” and how close we are to getting one.
Marketskitco.com

Oreninc index down as average offer increases to 8-week highs

The Oreninc Index decreased in the trading week ending July 9th, 2021 to 61.34 from 67.84 a week ago as the average offer increased to 8-week highs. On to the money: the aggregate financings announced increased to $191 million, a 6-week high, with 6 new brokered financings and 2 new bought-deal financings announced. The average offer size increased to $6.8 million, a 8-week high, and the number of financings decreased to 28.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $34,674.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.
StocksZacks.com

Indexes Ride Winning Streaks into Short Trading Week

Markets are coming out of the three-day mid-summer 4th of July holiday feeling pretty good about itself: the S&P 500’s seven-day winning streak is its longest since last August, while the Dow is enjoying four consecutive days closing in the green. Overall, we’ve seen five straight quarters with at least 5% gains, demonstrating the lasting quality of our post-Covid economy.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, nor are they soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
Stockscommunitynewscorp.com

Bitcoin Dips Below $ 30,000 As US Stocks Raise: Markets Shroud

OpenSea, the NFT Marketplace, Raised $ 100 Million in Series B Funding Round FTX Closes a Massive $ 900 Million Funding Round, Taking the Crypto Trading Platform to a Valuation of $ 18 Billion. Bitcoin fell below $ 30,000 on Tuesday, trading below the cryptocurrency level in a month. The...
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver are flat leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are trading flat this morning leading into the European open. Gold is still hanging on to the $1800/oz level while silver is just below $25/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper has dropped 0.69% while spot WTI (0.72%) continues to consolidate after the large fall on Monday.
Currenciesbitcoin.com

Binance Enters Popular Venezuelan Dollar Indexes as Currency Plunges 10% in One Week

Binance, the leading P2P exchange in Venezuela, is now present in several popular dollar indexes in the country. The price of USDT on Binance’s P2P platform is now used to calculate the average price of the dollar with other P2P and electronic markets. The Venezuelan currency, the Bolivar, took a plunge last week losing 10% against the dollar as the government considers a currency redenomination.
Stocksnewsandguts.com

Stock Market Falls On COVID Concerns

Even if you don’t trade in the stock market, it can be a good barometer for the health of the American economy. Today, investors on Wall St. were worried about the spike in Covid cases and The Dow Jones suffered its biggest drop of the year. The Wall Street Journal reports:
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $11.81 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gold falls as U.S. dollar strengthens

CHICAGO, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Monday as the U.S. dollar rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 5.8 U.S. dollars, or 0.32 percent, to close at 1,809.2 dollars per ounce. Renewed concern over...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Down 49.6% in June

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the June 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
StocksEntrepreneur

Robinhood Targets $35 Billion IPO

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The stock trading app announced plans to raise as much as $2.3 billion when it goes public, reports CNN. According to an amended prospectus, the stock could sell between $38 and $42 per share, giving the company an estimated market value range of $27 to $35 billion. That would make Robinhood more valuable than most of the companies in the S&P 500.

