Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Exemptions Extended Today to Include Fully Vaccinated Mainland Arrivals in Hawaiʻi

mauinow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state relaxes its rules relating to travel and social gatherings today as the statewide full vaccination rate nears 60%. Beginning today,. Hawaiʻi will accept vaccination records from other states and US territories to bypass quarantine/pre-travel testing. Travelers that qualify, should upload their vaccine documentation on the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi website before traveling; and bring a hard copy of their vaccination documentation to show screeners at the gate.

mauinow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Exemptions#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hawai I#Johnson Johnson#Hawai I#Safe Travels#Cdc#Dod#Screeners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Hawaii StateSFGate

Rough start for Hawaii’s new vaccine exemption program

Hawaii's first day of Safe Travels program with vaccine exemption got off to a rocky start. July 9, 2021Updated: July 9, 2021 12:01 p.m. Hawaii’s new Safe Travels Program rolled out on Thursday, allowing incoming travelers the ability to skip quarantine or a negative COVID-19 test in favor of showing proof of vaccination. But at least at one Hawaiian airport, the new system didn’t get off to a smooth start.
Florida Stategolatinos.net

38.7% of Florida Residents are Fully Vaccinated

After more than a year of living through COVID-19, the worst of the pandemic in the U.S. appears to be over. Daily cases peaked in early January at more than 250,000 per day, but ever since, the U.S. has seen sharp declines in COVID-19 positive cases, even as more contagious variants have emerged. Now, the U.S. is looking toward a summer that might finally look a little closer to normal.
Public Healthftnnews.com

No Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated in the UK

Fully vaccinated UK residents arriving in England from amber travel list destinations will no longer have to quarantine starting from 19 July. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said that the government would not accept any proof of vaccination apart from the NHS app or certificate. The move is likely to...
Honolulu, HIPosted by
The Associated Press

Oahu restaurants not using vaccination exemptions

HONOLULU (AP) — Oahu restaurants and bars have the option to do away with social distancing if customers provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. But restaurant operators aren’t doing so because diners don’t want to show their vaccination cards or present test results, Hawaii New Now reported Monday.
Worldftnnews.com

Qatar Reopened to Fully Vaccinated Travelers

Qatar has re-opened its borders to international travelers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as of July 12, 2021. Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health announced that it has been decided to implement new procedures to ensure the continued facilitation of the entry process into the State of Qatar through its air, land, and seaports for travelers who have completed vaccination against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) with vaccines approved by the Ministry of Public Health in the State of Qatar.
Public Healthkxnet.com

20 cases of COVID Delta variant documented in ND, say health officials

At least 20 cases of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in North Dakota. And the North Dakota Department of Health is reminding the public of the importance of prevention measures and vaccinations to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19. The Delta variant, or B.1.617.2 strain,...
Lifestylemauinow.com

CLEAR Extends Safe Travels Program to In-Bound Travelers

Passengers over the age of 18 from every US mainland airport and on any airline may utilize CLEAR’s Health Pass as part of the Hawaiʻi Safe Travels testing and vaccine requirements for arrival in all airports in Hawaiʻi. The program was extended last week, allowing travelers to bypass the 10-day...
Massachusetts StateBoston Herald

Lawmakers take aim at Massachusetts vaccine exemptions brought into focus by coronavirus pandemic

Lawmakers are taking aim at the soaring number of vaccination exemptions in public schools across the state that they say have been brought into sharper focus by the pandemic. “Above all the lessons learned through the pandemic, perhaps the most powerful one is that whether we like it or not, Americans, Massachusetts residents and human beings have a responsibility for the health and safety of one another,” state Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, said during a State House hearing this week.
HealthGW Hatchet

One percent of student population received vaccine exemption, officials say

Officials said one percent of the student population will be unvaccinated against COVID-19 this fall as GW returns to in-person classes and operations. Administrations announced in April that they would require students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus this fall, with “limited exceptions” for medical or religious reasons. University spokesperson Crystal Nosal said those who have not been vaccinated have an approved exemption from the vaccine, and said unvaccinated people must continue to wear masks, undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and daily symptom checks to maintain campus access.
ImmigrationShareCast

Heathrow to provide fast-track lanes for fully inoculated arrivals

Heathrow announced on Wednesday that it will provide fast-track lanes for fully inoculated arrivals to the UK. The decision comes as part of the move from the airline industry to step up pressure on ministers to open quarantine-free travel to amber destinations (in the traffic light colour system set by the government).
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Will Congress approve another coronavirus stimulus check before August?

Congress last approved coronavirus stimulus checks in March of this year. These payments proved to be a life line for millions of Americans who were struggling to pay for their basic needs. Now, the impact of those payments appears to be fading after four months, but many are still struggling financially. This is why many are still pushing for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to be approved before August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy