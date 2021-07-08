Exemptions Extended Today to Include Fully Vaccinated Mainland Arrivals in Hawaiʻi
The state relaxes its rules relating to travel and social gatherings today as the statewide full vaccination rate nears 60%. Beginning today,. Hawaiʻi will accept vaccination records from other states and US territories to bypass quarantine/pre-travel testing. Travelers that qualify, should upload their vaccine documentation on the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi website before traveling; and bring a hard copy of their vaccination documentation to show screeners at the gate.mauinow.com
