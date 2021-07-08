Cancel
Texas State

El Paso hotel occupancy rate higher than national, state averages

By Wil Herren
KVIA ABC-7
 14 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso leads the entire state of Texas in hotel occupancy at 82%, according to data presented to City Council this week.

The next closest occupancy rates are Waco at 69% and Austin at 67%, while the occupancy average for the state is 62%.

El Paso's hotel occupancy rate is also higher than the U.S. average at 59.3%.

A city of El Paso spokeswoman said hotels locally are seeing a "higher number of folks traveling for leisure or for business."

"Now that we have the vaccine, it means that folks are able to travel with some level of safety,” city spokeswoman Laura Cruz said.

