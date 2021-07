Enrollment in the Montclair public school district for 2021-2022 is at its lowest in 22 years — with kindergarten enrollment down 22% from the fall of 2020 so far. Those numbers, though, are in flux, as families consider their fall plans after a year that saw children mostly learning from home, and expectations for a return to classrooms constantly shifting. What it means for school staffing and class sizes remains in question as well.