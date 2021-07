Everyone has been missing Chet Faker. The Aussie last put out an album in 2014, and then decided to put the project on hold while he explored making music under his real name, Nick Murphy. But then late last year, Chet revived the moniker and put out a single; and since then, he has gifted fans with a few songs in anticipation of second record Hotel Surrender, which comes out Friday. “It’s Not You” dropped today, and it’s a vibey alternative jam that we love.