9 acts you won’t want to miss at Brisbane Comedy Festival

The story of Tones And I has been spread wide and far since she broke out in early 2019. A busker first and foremost, noting they’re at their happiest when playing in the street, Tones And I was on a meteoric trajectory ever since her first single landed all across Australian airwaves. It’s not often, and seemingly very unlikely that an artist’s first or second song will become the biggest song in the world. Sure, there’s always those outliers (Olivia Rodrigo did it earlier this year), but realistically, if you manage to go number 1 in over 30 countries worldwide, chances are you’re onto something pretty handy. For Tones And I, what “Dance Monkey” has managed to do since 2019 has more than set the foundations for the success her debut album Welcome to the Madhouse is surely going to achieve.