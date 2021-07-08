What is Georgian Cuisine? 5 Mouth-Watering Dishes To Eat Before You Die (And How!)

As a child in Los Angeles, I often spent weekends with my father who lived a block from Echo Park Lake, many years before it became the gentrified hipster neighborhood of today. We would walk around the park people watching, feeding the ducks, while searching for the perfect bench to sit and draw. As a future foodie, these visits to the park were full of gastronomic discoveries. On top of the omnipresent taco trucks parked around the perimeter, there was always an array of food carts to choose from, pushed by vendors singing out their offerings. Shaved ice doused in sweet syrups, fresh mango or melon with chili and lime, bags of fresh chicharrones, the options were endless, but my favorite was always the elotes. Hot grilled corn on a stick, slathered in mayonnaise with lime, rolled in cotija cheese and chili powder, an elote always made a fantastic, albeit messy, afternoon snack. My recipe below captures my memories of those Southern California flavors, and is an easy way to add a new twist to a summer barbeque staple.
