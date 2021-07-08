Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watchung, NJ

School board candidates face July 26 filing deadline; 12 seats to be filled in Watchung Hills towns

newjerseyhills.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents interested in running for local school board membership in the November general election face a filing deadline on Monday, July 26. Nominating petitions for Warren Township and Watchung candidates must be filed by 4 p.m. with the Somerset County Clerk’s Office at 20 Grove Street in Somerville, or the Morris County Clerk’s Office at 10 Court Street in Morristown for Long Hill Township candidates.

www.newjerseyhills.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Somerville, NJ
Government
Morris County, NJ
Government
Morris County, NJ
Elections
Watchung, NJ
Government
Morristown, NJ
Elections
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Government
City
Somerville, NJ
City
Morristown, NJ
City
Watchung, NJ
City
Warren, NJ
Warren, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#U S Citizen#The Morris County Clerk#Long Hill#School Board#Njsba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy