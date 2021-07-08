School board candidates face July 26 filing deadline; 12 seats to be filled in Watchung Hills towns
Residents interested in running for local school board membership in the November general election face a filing deadline on Monday, July 26. Nominating petitions for Warren Township and Watchung candidates must be filed by 4 p.m. with the Somerset County Clerk’s Office at 20 Grove Street in Somerville, or the Morris County Clerk’s Office at 10 Court Street in Morristown for Long Hill Township candidates.www.newjerseyhills.com
Comments / 0