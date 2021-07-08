Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

Bill Dealing With Equity & Inclusion In Frederick County Presented

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would set up Equity & Inclusion Office, and a Commission. Frederick, Md (KM) Legislation to establish a Frederick County Office of Equity and Inclusion has been presented by County Executive Jan Gardner. During her public information briefing on Thursday, Gardner said the idea came from an equity and inclusion leadership team established last year. “The Office of Equity and Inclusion will be responsible for developing and managing a strategic framework to ensure equitable opportunities with all levels of county government and for all county residents, again a big task,” she said.

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Race#Equity Inclusion Office#The County Executive#The County Council#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
NBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener on Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked them out of the 2016 Rio games. Sweden beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game unbeaten streak.
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 2

Community Policy