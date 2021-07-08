Bill Dealing With Equity & Inclusion In Frederick County Presented

It would set up Equity & Inclusion Office, and a Commission. Frederick, Md (KM) Legislation to establish a Frederick County Office of Equity and Inclusion has been presented by County Executive Jan Gardner. During her public information briefing on Thursday, Gardner said the idea came from an equity and inclusion leadership team established last year. “The Office of Equity and Inclusion will be responsible for developing and managing a strategic framework to ensure equitable opportunities with all levels of county government and for all county residents, again a big task,” she said.